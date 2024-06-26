New Zealand’s east coast hit by floods, some residents evacuated

1 min read

Heavy rains and big seas on the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island have caused homes to be evacuated as rivers flood and waves cause coastal inundation.

Local government authorities in the Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti regions have stood up emergency centers and overnight flood warnings and evacuation notices were issued.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tairawhiti Civil Defense said in a Facebook post that while the high intensity rainfall had eased it had not stopped and was forecast to continue until Friday night.

“Crews are out around the region assessing damage to roads, checking river levels and bridges so please be patient while this is done,” the post said.

Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti were both severely impacted by flooding in early 2023 after being hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Read more:

Six dead after floods, landslides in India

Heavy rain, floods kill 66 in northern Afghanistan

Death toll from southern Brazil floods reaches 143 amid ongoing rains