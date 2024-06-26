Theme
Floodwaters are pictured following a period of severe flooding in the South Island's Canterbury region, in Ashburton, New Zealand, June 1, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
New Zealand’s east coast hit by floods, some residents evacuated

Heavy rains and big seas on the east coast of New Zealand’s North Island have caused homes to be evacuated as rivers flood and waves cause coastal inundation.

Local government authorities in the Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti regions have stood up emergency centers and overnight flood warnings and evacuation notices were issued.

Tairawhiti Civil Defense said in a Facebook post that while the high intensity rainfall had eased it had not stopped and was forecast to continue until Friday night.

“Crews are out around the region assessing damage to roads, checking river levels and bridges so please be patient while this is done,” the post said.

Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti were both severely impacted by flooding in early 2023 after being hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

