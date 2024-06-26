Russia’s Putin, Iran’s Mokhber discuss energy, infrastructure projects: Kremlin

1 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday held a phone call with the interim president of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Mokhber discussed “mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all key areas,” including energy and “large-scale infrastructure projects.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russian energy giant Gazprom announced earlier on Wednesday the signing of a memorandum with the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) to supply Russian pipeline gas to Iran.

Since the state of the war in Ukraine, Russia has moved to strengthen its political, trade and military ties with Iran in a deepening relationship that the United States and Israel view with concern.

Moscow and Tehran are pushing against what they see as damaging US foreign policy and want to establish what they say would be a fairer multipolar world order.

Read more:

Moscow says it expects to sign new cooperation pact with Iran in ‘very near future’

Kremlin says Russia and Iran continuing work on cooperation pact, schedule may shift

Russia’s Putin stresses strong ties with Iran during call with interim president