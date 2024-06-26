Russian attack on Ukraine’s Odesa strikes civilian infrastructure

A Russian missile attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa struck civilian infrastructure in the early hours of Wednesday, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.
The attack damaged an administrative building in the industrial sector. Kiper said there were no casualties in the attack.
Earlier this week, a Russian missile strike damaged a storage facility in the city, injuring three people.
Odesa has been a frequent target of Russian forces in the 28-month-long invasion, with many attacks aimed at the city’s port facilities. Russia denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure.
