A general view of a Uralkali potash mine near the city of Berezniki in the Perm region close to Russia's Ural mountains August 26, 2013. (File photo: Reuters)
A general view of a Uralkali potash mine near the city of Berezniki in the Perm region close to Russia's Ural mountains August 26, 2013. (File photo: Reuters)

Two injured in methane blast at Uralkali mine in Russia: Report

Reuters
1 min read

Two people were injured in a methane blast at a mine in Russia’s Urals mountains belonging to fertiliser producer Uralkali, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

“Personnel were brought to the surface,” TASS cited the company as saying.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

TASS later cited the company as saying that it had isolated the fire and its consequences had been dealt with.

