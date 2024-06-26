Two injured in methane blast at Uralkali mine in Russia: Report

1 min read

Two people were injured in a methane blast at a mine in Russia’s Urals mountains belonging to fertiliser producer Uralkali, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

“Personnel were brought to the surface,” TASS cited the company as saying.

TASS later cited the company as saying that it had isolated the fire and its consequences had been dealt with.

