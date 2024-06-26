Two injured in methane blast at Uralkali mine in Russia: Report
Two people were injured in a methane blast at a mine in Russia’s Urals mountains belonging to fertiliser producer Uralkali, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.
“Personnel were brought to the surface,” TASS cited the company as saying.
For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.
TASS later cited the company as saying that it had isolated the fire and its consequences had been dealt with.
Read more:
Russian attack on Ukraine’s Odesa strikes civilian infrastructure
US, Russia defense chiefs speak as tensions rise over deadly Crimea attack
-
US, Russia defense chiefs speak as tensions rise over deadly Crimea attack
The US and Russian defense chiefs spoke by telephone on Tuesday in rare ...
World News
-
Russian attack on Ukraine’s Odesa strikes civilian infrastructure
A Russian missile attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa struck civilian ...
World News
-
Russia starts closed-door espionage trial for WSJ reporter Gershkovich
A shaven-headed Evan Gershkovich went on trial behind closed doors on Wednesday in ...
World News