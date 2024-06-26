Ukraine shelling destroys radiation control post in Zaporizhzhia, Russia says

1 min read

Ukrainian shelling destroyed a radiation control post in Velyka Znamyanka in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russia’s management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine said on Wednesday.

“(Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant) specialists carried out a number of compensatory measures to control the radiation situation in the area,” the management said on the Telegram messaging app.

Radiation levels, the management added, do not exceed safe levels.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Russian troops seized the Zaporizhzhia plant in the early days of Moscow’s invasion on Ukraine in February 2022 invasion, and Moscow and Kyiv have since routinely accused each other of endangering safety around it.

