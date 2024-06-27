Fire breaks out at Denmark’s tax ministry, broadcaster DR reports

1 min read

A fire broke out at Denmark’s tax ministry on Thursday, with thick black smoke seen rising from the office building located in central Copenhagen.



Danish police separately said that they were responding to the blaze along with the Copenhagen fire service.



The building on fire as well as other nearby buildings were being evacuated, police added.



There were no reports of any injuries.



The building is located about a 10-minute walk from Copenhagen’s old stock exchange, which was toppled by fire in April.



