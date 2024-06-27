Theme
Danish flag flutters above the Ministry of Finance as smoke billows during a fire at the Old Stock Exchange, Boersen, in Copenhagen, Denmark April 16, 2024. Ritzau Scanpix/Ida Marie Odgaard/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK.
Danish flag flutters above the Ministry of Finance as smoke billows during a fire at the Old Stock Exchange, Boersen, in Copenhagen, Denmark April 16, 2024. (Reuters)

Fire breaks out at Denmark’s tax ministry, broadcaster DR reports

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

A fire broke out at Denmark’s tax ministry on Thursday, with thick black smoke seen rising from the office building located in central Copenhagen.

Danish police separately said that they were responding to the blaze along with the Copenhagen fire service.

The building on fire as well as other nearby buildings were being evacuated, police added.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The building is located about a 10-minute walk from Copenhagen’s old stock exchange, which was toppled by fire in April.

