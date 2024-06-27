Theme
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test fire of tactical ballistic missile at an undisclosed place in North Korea Thursday, May 17, 2024.
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test fire of tactical ballistic missile at an undisclosed place in North Korea Thursday, May 17, 2024. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea conducts test to develop multiple warhead missile: KCNA

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

North Korea has successfully conducted an important test aimed at developing missiles carrying multiple warheads, state media KCNA said on Thursday.

The test was carried out on Wednesday using a first-stage engine equipped with a solid-fuel based intermediate and long-range ballistic missile, it said.

The dispatch came a day after South Korea’s military said that North Korea launched what appeared to be a hypersonic missile off its east coast but it exploded in midair.

KCNA said the missile succeeded in separating warheads which were accurately guided to three preset targets.

“The purpose was to secure the capability to destroy individual targets using multiple warheads,” it said.

