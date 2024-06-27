Theme
In this file photo taken on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, a Russian Air Force MiG-31K jet carries a high-precision hypersonic aero-ballistic missile Kh-47M2 Kinzhal during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
Russia says it struck Ukrainian airfields designated for Western military aircraft

Reuters
Russia has carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian airfields which it believes have been designated to host Western military aircraft, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Russia used sea-based long-range precision weapons, the Kinzhal hypersonic missile and drones in the attack, it said.

All designated targets were hit, the ministry added, without naming the list of targets.

