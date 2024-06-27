Taiwan detects 35 Chinese aircraft around island

1 min read

Taiwan’s defense ministry said Thursday it had detected 35 Chinese military aircraft around the island in a 24-hour window.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has said it will never renounce the use of force to bring the self-ruled democracy under its control.

It has stepped up pressure on Taipei in recent years and held military drills around the island following last month’s inauguration of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, who Beijing regards as a “dangerous separatist.”

During those drills, Beijing sent 62 military aircraft around Taiwan in the highest single-day total this year, according to Taipei’s defense ministry.

On Thursday, the ministry said it had detected 35 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around the island during the 24-hour period leading up to 6:00 am (2200 GMT).

