Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 6, 2024. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 6, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Ukraine says it shot down Russian drones, missiles

Reuters, Kyiv 
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Ukrainian air force said it shot down all 23 drones and five out of six missiles launched by Russia in the early hours of Thursday.

Khmelnytskyi regional governor Serhii Tiurin said the air defense shot down nine aerial targets over his region. Local authorities have not received any reports of casualties or property damage, he added.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Governor Vitaliy Kim said the military destroyed six drones and three cruise missiles over the southern region of Mykolaiv.

Two drones were shot down over the southern region of Kherson and one more was short down over Dnipropetrovsk region, local authorities said.

Read more:

US charges Russian hacker for cyberattacks on Ukraine, offers $10 million reward

Ukraine, Russia human rights reps meet for first time at UAE-brokered prisoner swap

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size