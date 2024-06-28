Theme
Bolivia’s President Luis Arce attends a press conference in Casa Grande del Pueblo after the country's armed forces pulled back from the presidential palace and a general was arrested following an apparent coup attempt, in La Paz, Bolivia June 27, 2024. (Reuters)
Bolivia President Arce denies allegations of role in failed coup attempt

Bolivian President Luis Arce on Thursday denied any involvement or knowledge of a failed coup attempt led by General Juan Jose Zuniga a day earlier, after Zuniga told reporters that Arce had asked him to in order to boost his popularity.

Zuniga, now detained, “acted on his own accord,” Arce told a press conference. The president also maintained that everything “had returned to normal” in an attempt to reassure the public.

