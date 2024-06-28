Russia says EU top job nominations ‘bad’ for ties

1 min read

The European Union’s decision to re-appoint Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and make Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas head of diplomacy is “bad” for ties, the Kremlin said Friday.

“We do not think that European diplomacy will act in any way in terms of normalizing relations. Prospects in terms of relations between Moscow and Brussels are bad,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

