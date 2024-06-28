Theme
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a press conference at the French representation of the European Commission in Paris on May 6, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a press conference at the French representation of the European Commission in Paris on May 6, 2024. (File photo: AFP)

Russia says EU top job nominations ‘bad’ for ties

AFP
The European Union’s decision to re-appoint Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and make Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas head of diplomacy is “bad” for ties, the Kremlin said Friday.

“We do not think that European diplomacy will act in any way in terms of normalizing relations. Prospects in terms of relations between Moscow and Brussels are bad,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

