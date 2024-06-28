Russian petrol depot on fire after Ukrainian drone hit

A Ukrainian drone hit a petrol depot early Friday setting it on fire, a Russian regional governor said, adding that the strike took place hundreds of miles from the border.
Maxim Yegorov, governor of the Tambov region in central Russia, said the strike happened at 4:35 am (0135 GMT).
For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.
“A small fire broke out and it has been contained,” he said on messaging app Telegram. “There are no victims”.
Russia’s defense ministry, meanwhile, said it had “intercepted” 25 Ukrainian drones overnight, without mentioning the Tambov region.
In the western Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomov said a drone had been downed but its debris “partially destroyed the roof of an administrative building.”
Ukraine, which has been facing a Russian offensive for over two years, regularly launches attacks targeting Russian energy and defense sites in response to strikes on its territory.
