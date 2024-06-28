Theme
This grab from a handout footage published on the official Telegram account of the governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit on February 15, 2024, shows firefighters working to extinguish a fire at an oil depot in the Kursk region. (AFP)
This grab from a handout footage published on the official Telegram account of the governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit on February 15, 2024, shows firefighters working to extinguish a fire at an oil depot in the Kursk region. (File photo: AFP)

Russian petrol depot on fire after Ukrainian drone hit

AFP, Moscow 
A Ukrainian drone hit a petrol depot early Friday setting it on fire, a Russian regional governor said, adding that the strike took place hundreds of miles from the border.

Maxim Yegorov, governor of the Tambov region in central Russia, said the strike happened at 4:35 am (0135 GMT).

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

“A small fire broke out and it has been contained,” he said on messaging app Telegram. “There are no victims”.

Russia’s defense ministry, meanwhile, said it had “intercepted” 25 Ukrainian drones overnight, without mentioning the Tambov region.

In the western Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomov said a drone had been downed but its debris “partially destroyed the roof of an administrative building.”

Ukraine, which has been facing a Russian offensive for over two years, regularly launches attacks targeting Russian energy and defense sites in response to strikes on its territory.

