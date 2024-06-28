Ukraine says it destroyed Russian space communication center in Crimea

1 min read

The Ukrainian defense ministry said on Friday the Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian space communication center in Moscow-occupied Crimea in an attack this week.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



In a statement on Telegram, the ministry described the target as a valuable military component in satellite communication and navigation system for Russian troops.



Reuters could not independently verify the statement. On Monday, local social media chats reported explosions near the village of Vitino on the Crimean Peninsula where the center is located.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia says EU top job nominations ‘bad’ for ties

EU chief estimates European Union defense needs at 500 billion euros

Zelenskyy signs historic 10-year security pact with EU to boost support for Ukraine