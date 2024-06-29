Belarus bolsters air defense forces along Ukrainian border

1 min read

Belarus has deployed additional air defense forces to its border with Ukraine to protect “critical infrastructure facilities” due to increased Ukrainian drone activity in the area, a Belarusian military commander said on Saturday.

Belarus, an ally of Russia in the war with Ukraine, said earlier this week it had shot down a quadcopter that had illegally crossed the border from Ukraine “to collect information about the Belarusian border infrastructure.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The situation in the airspace over the border remains tense, Andrei Severinchik, commander of the Belarusian Air Defense Forces, said on Saturday.

“We are ready to decisively use all available forces and means to protect our territory and the population of the Republic of Belarus from possible provocations in the airspace,” he said in a statement published on the Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel.

The Defense Ministry said earlier on Saturday it had information showing Ukraine had been moving more troops, weapons and military equipment to the northern Zhytomyr region, which borders Belarus.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy: 10 civilians released from captivity in Russia, Belarus

Russia, Belarus begin second stage of tactical nuclear weapon drills

Belarus says joining second phase of nuclear exercises with Russia