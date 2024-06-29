Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
A rescuer walks among debris at a site of a residential area destroyed by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Toretsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine July 27, 2022. (Reuters)
A rescuer walks among debris at a site of a residential area destroyed by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Toretsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine July 27, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia claims east Ukrainian village in offensive on Toretsk

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Russia on Saturday claimed another village in eastern Ukraine as it pushes towards the city of Toretsk in a fresh local offensive in the embattled Donetsk region.

Toretsk lies north-west of the city of Gorlivka, which has been under separatist control since 2014.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

The city has been largely spared from the worst of the fighting but that has changed in recent weeks after Moscow’s forces began advancing, taking Ukrainian forces by surprise.

Moscow’s defense ministry said Russian forces had “as a result of successful acts, liberated the settlement of Shumy” and gained a better “tactical position.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Shumy lies less than 10 kilometers (six miles) east of Toretsk, a mining town which had a pre-war population of around 32,000.

Ukrainian forces have been particularly vulnerable since the end of 2023 because of major delays in European and US arms deliveries.

Read more:

Belarus bolsters air defense forces along Ukrainian border

‘Irrefutable’ evidence of North Korea missile debris in Ukraine, expert tells UN

Ukraine drone attack kills 5 in Russian border village

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size