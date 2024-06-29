Russian attack on Ukraine town kills seven: Governor

1 min read

A Russian attack on the town of Vilniansk, near the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, killed seven people and wounded eight others, the regional head Ivan Fedorov said Saturday.

Vilniansk lies 29 kilometers (18 miles) north-east of the city of Zaporizhzhia, the main regional city which is under Ukrainian control.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Russia occupies large swathes of the region.



“Russians attacked the town of Vilnіansk in Zaporizhzhia district. Preliminarily, six civilians were killed and eight residents were wounded,” Fedorov said on social media.

“A critical infrastructure facility, a shop and residential buildings were damaged,” Fedorov added.

Russia says it has annexed the Zaporizhzhia region, despite not controlling it fully.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The attack came a day after an attack on the city of Dnipro, further north, in which Kyiv said Saturday that one person was killed.

Russia has attacked Zaporizhzhia and nearby towns throughout its offensive but in recent weeks has concentrated its efforts mostly on the east of the country rather than the south.

Read more:

Russia claims east Ukrainian village in offensive on Toretsk

Belarus bolsters air defense forces along Ukrainian border

‘Irrefutable’ evidence of North Korea missile debris in Ukraine, expert tells UN