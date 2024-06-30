Ukraine declares a day on mourning after Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region

1 min read

Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region declared a day of mourning Sunday, a day after a Russian strike on the town of Vilniansk killed seven people and wounded three dozen.



Russia struck Vilniansk, close to the regional hub of Zaporizhzhia, on Saturday.



“June 30 is a day of mourning in Zaporizhzhia region for those killed in the enemy attack on Vilniansk,” local governor Ivan Fedorov said on social media.



The interior ministry said the number of wounded rose to 36.



It said the victims were three children, one woman and three men.



Footage released by emergency services showed workers clearing debris, with an almost completely destroyed low-rise building and officials saying the strike had hit shops.



Ukraine said eight people had been killed in 24 hours in villages in the embattled east.



The Ukrainian army said Saturday Russia continued to attack towards the city of Toretsk, where it launched an offensive in recent weeks, and that a battle is underway in the nearby frontline village of New York.



