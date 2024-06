1 min read

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a leaders’ meeting and pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan from July 2 to 6, the foreign ministry announced Sunday.

“President Xi Jinping will attend the 24th meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization held in Astana” and conduct state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement.

