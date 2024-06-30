Theme
North Korean soldiers march near trains after a ceremony to mark the re-opening of a railway link between Russia and North Korea at the port of Rajin September 22, 2013. (File photo: Reuters)
North Korean soldiers march near trains after a ceremony to mark the re-opening of a railway link between Russia and North Korea at the port of Rajin September 22, 2013. (File photo: Reuters)

North Korea’s state media says there is ‘important news’, does not give details

Reuters
1 min read

North Korea’s state news agency said in a one-line dispatch on Sunday there was “important news” but did not provide details.

Leader Kim Jong Un is presiding over a key meeting of the ruling party to review the performance of the party in the first half of the year.

In a separate report on Sunday, Kim made an important speech on the focus of the second half of the year during the party’s gathering, KCNA said.

The meeting follows Kim’s recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin where the two signed a pact including a pledge of mutual defense if either is attacked.

