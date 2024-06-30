Theme
A view shows the site of a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine June 23, 2024.
A view shows the site of a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine June 23, 2024. (Reuters)

One dead, nine wounded in bombing of post office in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

AFP
1 min read

One person was killed and nine others including a baby were injured Sunday in a strike on a post office in Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, local authorities said.

The head of Kharkiv’s regional administration, Oleg Synegubov, said an eight-month-old baby was among those injured.

“A man, a post office employee, was killed,” he said on Telegram.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

The city of Kharkiv has been regularly targeted by Russian troops, who launched a major ground offensive in the region on May 10.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the offensive in Ukraine’s northeast was intended to create a “buffer zone” to protect Russia’s border Belgorod region from shelling.

On Saturday, seven people were also killed and nearly 40 injured in a Russian strike on Vilniansk, close to the regional hub of Zaporizhzhia.

