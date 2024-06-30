Space Pioneer says part of rocket crashed in central China during test

1 min read

Beijing Tianbing Technology Co said on Sunday that the first stage of its Tianlong-3 rocket under development had detached from its launch pad during a test due to structural failure and landed in a hilly area of the city of Gongyi in central China.



There were no reports of casualties after an initial investigation, Beijing Tianbing, also known as Space Pioneer, said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

China’s Chang’e-6 probe lifts off from far side of moon