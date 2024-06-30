Theme
A Long March-8 rocket, carrying the relay satellite Queqiao-2 for Earth-Moon communications, blasts off at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China March 20, 2024. (Reuters)
There were no reports of casualties after an initial investigation, Beijing Tianbing, also known as Space Pioneer, said in a statement. (File photo: Reuters)

Space Pioneer says part of rocket crashed in central China during test

Reuters
Beijing Tianbing Technology Co said on Sunday that the first stage of its Tianlong-3 rocket under development had detached from its launch pad during a test due to structural failure and landed in a hilly area of the city of Gongyi in central China.

There were no reports of casualties after an initial investigation, Beijing Tianbing, also known as Space Pioneer, said in a statement.

