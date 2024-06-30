Theme
A French flag waves above the skyline as the Eiffel Tower and roof tops are seen in Paris, France. (Reuters)
Three killed in light aircraft crash on motorway outside Paris: Official

AFP
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Three people were killed on Sunday when their light aircraft crashed onto a motorway east of Paris, the police and gendarmerie said.

No car was hit in the crash of the plane onto the A4 motorway in Noisiel east of Paris which appeared to have been caused by the aircraft hitting an electric power cable, said a police source, asking not to be named, adding that the road had been blocked in both directions.

