India likely to receive above average rainfall in July

India is likely to receive above-average rainfall in July after receiving 11 percent below average in June, a senior weather department official said on Monday.
All regions except northeastern states are likely to receive rainfall equating to more than 106 percent of the 50-year average in July, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told a virtual news conference.
