Residents carry their belongings on rickshaws through a street flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India, July 12, 2023.
Residents carry their belongings through a street flooded after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi, India, July 12, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

India likely to receive above average rainfall in July

Reuters, Mumbai 
Published: Updated:
1 min read

India is likely to receive above-average rainfall in July after receiving 11 percent below average in June, a senior weather department official said on Monday.

All regions except northeastern states are likely to receive rainfall equating to more than 106 percent of the 50-year average in July, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told a virtual news conference.

