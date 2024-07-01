India likely to receive above average rainfall in July

1 min read

India is likely to receive above-average rainfall in July after receiving 11 percent below average in June, a senior weather department official said on Monday.

All regions except northeastern states are likely to receive rainfall equating to more than 106 percent of the 50-year average in July, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told a virtual news conference.

