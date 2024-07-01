Italy seizes synthetic drugs worth $678 mln from China

1 min read

Italian customs said Monday they had seized more than six tons of chemical drug “precursors” from China worth 630 million euros ($678 million).

An Italian entrepreneur from Milan was placed under investigation and two Chinese nationals were arrested in the Netherlands as part of investigations carried out with European judicial agency Eurojust, said Italian customs.

