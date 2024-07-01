Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Quito, Ecuador October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo
A general view of Quito, Ecuador October 9, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)

Magnitude 4.2 quake hits Ecuador capital Quito

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook Ecuador’s capital Quito on Monday, cutting off power in some neighborhoods but causing no immediate casualties or significant damage, the country’s geophysics agency announced.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at a depth of nine kilometers (5.6 miles), was located 8.49 km from Quito, the geophysics institute said on social media network X.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Residents ran out of their homes into the streets when the tremor struck just after midnight local time, footage released by Ecuador’s emergency services department showed.

Some neighborhoods of the capital Quito were plunged into an electricity blackout, Quito mayor Pabel Munoz said in a post on X.

“The airport, metro, landfills, water production plants and landfills” suffered no significant damage, he added.

Quito residents said on social media that they felt strong shaking and some reported cracked walls.

The quake was also felt strongly in at least two provinces neighboring Pichincha, where the capital is located, according to the Geophysical Institute.

Fifteen people were killed when a strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit Ecuador’s southwestern border region with Peru in March 2023.

Read more:

Power back on in Ecuador after massive outage kept millions in the dark

Six killed, 30 missing in deadly Ecuador landslide

Earthquake in Ecuador kills at least one person, causes wide damage

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size