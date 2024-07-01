Russia downs five aerial targets over Crimea, Crimean governor says

1 min read

Russia shot down five aerial targets over Crimea on Monday, the Russian-installed governor of the Crimean port of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on his Telegram channel.

Fragments of the downed targets fell in the coastal area and near Balaklava, which is a part of the Sevastopol agglomeration.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Razvozhayev, who had initially reported four downed targets, said there had been no injuries. He said a number of fires had been reported in forested and open areas and windows had been smashed in one building.

Read more:

Russia says is studying an intact US ATACMS missile guidance system

Russia warns US drone flights over Black Sea risk direct clash

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says preparing ‘plan’ to end war with Russia