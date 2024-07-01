4 min read

After five prime ministers and 14 years in power, it seems Britain is about to kick out the Conservative Party. Polls predict an electoral victory of historic proportions for the opposition Labour Party – it’s being described in cataclysmic terms as a political landslide – and one of this week’s Riz Khan Show guests called it a “national exorcism.” All of this before a single vote has been cast. So where did it all go wrong for the Conservatives?

The British public finally lost patience with the charismatic but controversial Boris Johnson after revelations of drunken parties at 10 Downing Street during the covid pandemic.

At the time the country was under a strict lockdown – which resulted in families being prevented from saying goodbye to loved ones dying in hospital.





An image of Queen Elizabeth, isolated as she mourned the loss of her husband, Prince Philip, enraged many people when they learned of the parties taking place nearby in London.

Johnson’s successor, Liz Truss, lasted a mere 50 days, after making financial changes which crashed the economy. It made her the shortest-term British Prime Minister in history.

And the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, made a series of pledges – including cutting immigration and hospital waiting lists – that he was unable to keep.





His electoral campaign has been plagued by a series of blunders from the beginning, as he announced the election date while standing outside 10 Downing Street in a rainstorm without an umbrella. He later incurred the wrath of the nation when he left veterans and world leaders at a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings to return home to record a TV interview.



Disaffected Conservative voters began to turn to the Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, a prominent figure in the Brexit campaign that took Britain out of the European Union.



The right-wing party has no MPs yet but created a shockwave when one poll reported it had overtaken the Conservatives, relegating them to third place.



Scottish politics

Meanwhile in Scotland, the Nationalist Party that had dominated Scottish politics for so long with its campaign for independence, has been falling apart after replacing its leader multiple times as it was beset by scandals and political incompetence.



Polls suggest all of this will present the Labour Party with possibly the biggest electoral victory in history.

All of this raises some essential questions:

Does this combination of political events make the Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, the luckiest leader ever? Is he effectively strolling through the door of 10 Downing Street just as Rishi Sunak is dropping the keys? Or is his demonstration of a stable, responsible, and humble Labour Party that’s ready to take the reins of government, perfectly played – and exactly what Britain needs right now?

Meanwhile, when much of Europe is moving to the right of politics, Britain looks ready to move in the opposite direction. How will its next prime minister fare on a world stage with an agenda that includes Gaza, Ukraine, China, Climate Change and possibly the return of President Donald Trump?



Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan spoke with leading members of Reform UK and the Conservative Party on this week’s episode to hear answers to these essential questions from guests representing opposing ends of the political spectrum at a pivotal moment in British history.



Show guests:

Lord Marland – Conservative Party

Ben Habib – Reform UK’s Deputy Chairman

John McTernan – Labour Party

