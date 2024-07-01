Ukraine says Russia missile attack on Dnipro injures seven

1 min read

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Ukraine’s city of Dnipro injured seven people, including a 15-year-old boy, and damaged scores of residential buildings, Serhiy Lisak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region said on Monday.

One of the injured was hospitalized, Lisak said on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that Russia’s drone and artillery attack on the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, which lies in Ukraine’s southeast, late on Sunday damaged five residential buildings, power and gas lines and other infrastructure.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war, which Russia launched against its smaller neighbor in February 2022.

