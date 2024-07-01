Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Belgorod kills four-year-old girl, injures family

1 min read

A Ukrainian drone attack on Sunday killed a four-year-old in a car in southern Russia’s Belgorod region, the regional governor said.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the car carrying the girl, her parents and grandparents came under attack in an area close to the Ukrainian border.

The car’s other passengers were also injured, with the girl’s grandfather in serious condition.

Gladkov also said three localities in the region, all near the border town of Shebekino, had been shelled by Ukrainian forces, but he reported no casualties.

