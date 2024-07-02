Theme
President Joe Biden listens during a visit to the D.C. Emergency Operations Center, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden listens during a visit to the D.C. Emergency Operations Center, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Washington. (AP)

Biden to give first post-debate televised interview with ABC News

Published: Updated:
US President Joe Biden will sit down for his first televised interview with ABC News following last week’s presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, the news network said on Tuesday.

The interview, excerpts of which ABC said will air on Friday, comes as the president seeks to reassure fellow Democrats following a widely panned performance at Thursday’s debate.

