Biden to give first post-debate televised interview with ABC News

1 min read

US President Joe Biden will sit down for his first televised interview with ABC News following last week’s presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, the news network said on Tuesday.



The interview, excerpts of which ABC said will air on Friday, comes as the president seeks to reassure fellow Democrats following a widely panned performance at Thursday’s debate.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

New Cuban radar site near US military base could aid China spying: Think tank

Lebanon accuses US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: Judicial source

US elections: Biden, Democratic allies raise $264 million in second quarter