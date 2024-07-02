Theme
Police guard the courthouse, where a decision is pending on whether several people charged under the terror chapter from the February 6 and 7 police raids should remain in custody in Holbaek, Denmark March 17, 2021. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK
Police guard the courthouse, where a decision is pending on whether several people charged under the terror chapter from the February 6 and 7 police raids should remain in custody in Holbaek, Denmark March 17, 2021. (Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via Reuters)

Danish police find explosives cache at scene of deadly blast

Danish authorities found nearly a ton of explosives and chemicals at the scene of a large, accidental blast west of Copenhagen that killed a 52-year-old man, police said Tuesday.

Around 100 people living within half a kilometer (third of a mile) of the site near the town of Korsor were evacuated while authorities removed a “large quantity of explosive substances and chemicals”, police said.

“We’re not talking about a few kilos, we’re talking about almost a ton,” police officer Tom Trude told Danish television TV2.

“We don’t know exactly how much, so we’re obviously going to weigh it and then test it to see exactly what it is,” Trude added.

Authorities were drawn to the site by what they called a strong and apparently accidental explosion that killed the man on Monday.

Police on Tuesday did not offer a cause of the blast.

A police official told Danish journalists the man was probably making unauthorized fireworks.

The evacuated residents were supposed to be able to return to their homes on Tuesday.

Netherland to start F-16 deliveries to Ukraine soon: Outgoing Dutch government

Fire breaks out at Denmark’s tax ministry, broadcaster DR reports

Russia demands release of woman in Denmark accused of spying

