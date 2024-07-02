Danish police find explosives cache at scene of deadly blast

1 min read

Danish authorities found nearly a ton of explosives and chemicals at the scene of a large, accidental blast west of Copenhagen that killed a 52-year-old man, police said Tuesday.

Around 100 people living within half a kilometer (third of a mile) of the site near the town of Korsor were evacuated while authorities removed a “large quantity of explosive substances and chemicals”, police said.

“We’re not talking about a few kilos, we’re talking about almost a ton,” police officer Tom Trude told Danish television TV2.

“We don’t know exactly how much, so we’re obviously going to weigh it and then test it to see exactly what it is,” Trude added.

Authorities were drawn to the site by what they called a strong and apparently accidental explosion that killed the man on Monday.

Police on Tuesday did not offer a cause of the blast.

A police official told Danish journalists the man was probably making unauthorized fireworks.

The evacuated residents were supposed to be able to return to their homes on Tuesday.

