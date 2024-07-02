Theme
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy look on before their meeting, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 2, 2024. (Reuters)
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy look on before their meeting, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 2, 2024. (Reuters)

Hungary’s Orban tells Zelenskyy ceasefire in Ukraine could accelerate peace talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during a trip to Kyiv on Tuesday that Budapest valued Ukraine’s peace initiatives, but asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to consider pushing for a ceasefire that could accelerate peace talks.

“I asked the president to consider whether... a quick ceasefire could speed up the peace talks,” the Hungarian leader told a press conference alongside Zelenskyy, adding that the ceasefire he envisions would be time bound.

Zelenskyy has been promoting his vision of how to end Russia’s war in Ukraine and hopes to hold a second international summit on the matter later this year.

