Norway citizen arrested in China for allegedly spying: Report

1 min read

A Norwegian citizen was arrested on Monday on suspicion of espionage “that could benefit China,” local news agency NTB reported on Tuesday, citing the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST).

The individual, who was not named, will appear in front of an Oslo court at 1300 local time (1100 GMT), a PST spokesperson was quoted as saying.

PST and the Chinese embassy in Oslo did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

China accuses British MI6 of recruiting Chinese state officials as spies

China denies ‘preposterous’ claims arrivals will get their phones checked upon entry

Ex-CIA agent pleads guilty to spying for China