People watch the Russian Navy Admiral Gorshkov frigate arrive at the port of Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. A fleet of Russian warships reached Cuban waters on Wednesday ahead of planned military exercises in the Caribbean. (AP Photo/Ariel Ley)
People watch the Russian Navy Admiral Gorshkov frigate arrive at the port of Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. A fleet of Russian warships reached Cuban waters on Wednesday ahead of planned military exercises in the Caribbean. (AP Photo/Ariel Ley)

Russian Northern Fleet ships arrive in Venezuela

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

A group of Russian Northern Fleet ships arrived in Venezuela’s port city of La Guaira, Russian state news agency RIA reported on Tuesday.

Developing

