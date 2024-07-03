Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
U.S. President Joe Biden leaves following his remarks after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's bid for immunity from federal prosecution for 2020 election subversion, at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 1, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
US President Joe Biden leaves following his remarks after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's bid for immunity from federal prosecution for 2020 election subversion, at the White House in Washington, US, July 1, 2024. (Reuters)

Biden expresses concerns over his candidacy to ally: NYT

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

US President Joe Biden has told an ally that he knows he may not be able to salvage his candidacy if he cannot convince the public in the coming days that he is up for the job after his debate performance last week, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

After the report was published, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates wrote on social media: “This claim is absolutely false.”

The Times quoted the ally as saying that Biden “knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place” by the end of the weekend. The report described the ally as “key” but did not name the person.

The headline of the report said that Biden told the ally he is weighing whether to continue in the race. The text of the report did not include any reference to those comments.

Read more:

VP Harris top choice to replace Biden in election race if he steps aside, sources say

US has ‘undeniable complicity’ in Israel-Gaza war, ex-Biden admin. officials say

US elections: White House fights anxiety over Biden’s future after debate performance

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size