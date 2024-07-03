3 min read

A Labour Party victory in Britain’s upcoming general election will not lead to any significant changes in US-UK relations, according to Mick Mulvaney, the former White House chief of staff under former president Donald Trump.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English’s Rosanna Lockwood, Mulvaney said that he does not foresee any “dramatic changes” if Labour leader Keir Starmer becomes the next prime minister.

“The close cooperation with the Five Eyes will go on,” he said, referring to the intelligence-sharing alliance among the US, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Labour is running on a platform of change, advocating for reforms after 14 years of Conservative governance marked by economic challenges, a cost-of-living crisis, Brexit-related divisions, and multiple party scandals.

Starmer’s center-left party is the favorite to win the upcoming UK general election on Thursday, which would defy the recent trend toward right-wing politics in Europe and beyond, positioning him as the next prime minister.

Mulvaney expressed hope that a Labour government would be open to pursuing discussions on a UK-US free trade agreement.

He dismissed the notion that a Republican president in the US would nec-essarily have a better relationship with a Conservative leader in the UK, and similarly, a Democrat president with a Labour leader.

Second Trump presidency

Mulvaney added that he is “cautiously optimistic” about the potential rela-tionship between Trump and Starmer. Trump is running for president against incumbent Democrat US President Joe Biden in the November.

“I recognize that Mr. Starmer has a reputation for being a little bit more low-key, a little bit more professional. That’s not necessarily an impediment to a good relationship with Donald Trump. So no, I’m cautiously op-timistic [and] curious to see how the two men get on,” Mulvaney said.

When asked about the potential dynamics of a second Trump presidency should Trump defeat Biden in November, Mulvaney said: “If you liked Donald Trump the first time, you’re going to like him the second time; if you didn’t like him the first time, you’re not going to like him the second time. You’re going to get a lot of the same. The policies will be almost the same.”

He continued, “It’s always hard to anticipate what a second term looks like, but it’s usually safe to say it’s going to look a lot like the first term. A second Biden term would look a lot like the Biden first term, and the same would be true with Donald Trump, so I don’t expect any dramatic changes from four years ago.”

