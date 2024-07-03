Theme
German police officers work during the raid of an Islamic center at Neukoelln district, following the Islamic Center Hamburg being under suspicion of acting against a constitutional order and supporting the militant group Hezbollah in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Germany, Sweden make arrests over crimes against humanity in Syria

AFP
Investigators on Wednesday arrested five suspects in Germany over alleged participation in crimes against humanity in Syria, prosecutors said.

The four stateless Syrian Palestinians and a Syrian national are “strongly suspected of killing and attempting to kill civilians, qualified as crimes against humanity and war crimes,” Germany’s Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

In parallel, three people suspected of committing crimes against humanity in Syria in 2012 have been arrested in Sweden, prosecutors said Wednesday, in an investigation carried out in cooperation with Germany.

Ulrika Bentelius Egelrud, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation, said the suspects were arrested thanks to “good cooperation with Germany, Eurojust and Europol.”

