Germany, Sweden make arrests over crimes against humanity in Syria

1 min read

Investigators on Wednesday arrested five suspects in Germany over alleged participation in crimes against humanity in Syria, prosecutors said.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The four stateless Syrian Palestinians and a Syrian national are “strongly suspected of killing and attempting to kill civilians, qualified as crimes against humanity and war crimes,” Germany’s Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.



In parallel, three people suspected of committing crimes against humanity in Syria in 2012 have been arrested in Sweden, prosecutors said Wednesday, in an investigation carried out in cooperation with Germany.



Ulrika Bentelius Egelrud, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation, said the suspects were arrested thanks to “good cooperation with Germany, Eurojust and Europol.”



Read more:

France’s top court to examine arrest warrant for Syria’s al-Assad