A Ukrainian serviceman of drone squadron Rarog of 24 separate mechanized brigade attaches an anti-tank mine to a Vampire combat drone, in the frontline town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine June 26, 2024. (Reuters)

Russia says it destroyed 10 air drones, two sea drones launched by Ukraine

Russia’s defense systems destroyed 10 air drones that Ukraine launched at Russian territory, as well as two sea drones heading in the direction of the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, the Russian defense ministry said.

Five air drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region, four over the Bryansk region and one over the Moscow region, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

