Russia says it destroyed 10 air drones, two sea drones launched by Ukraine
Russia’s defense systems destroyed 10 air drones that Ukraine launched at Russian territory, as well as two sea drones heading in the direction of the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, the Russian defense ministry said.
Five air drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region, four over the Bryansk region and one over the Moscow region, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.
