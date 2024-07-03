Shipwreck off the coast of Portugal kills three, three missing

1 min read

Three people have died and three others are missing after a fishing boat sank off the coast of Portugal overnight, while 11 other crew members were rescued, authorities said.

The vessel was shipwrecked two kilometers off the beaches of Marinha Grande, north of Lisbon, maritime authorities said, without indicating the cause.

“The boat was carrying out its activities when it suddenly capsized. We don’t know the reasons, we don’t know anything -- it just capsized,” shipowner Antonio Le told news agency Lusa.

Four nearby fishing boats came to its rescue.

Most of the fishermen on board the capsized vessel were Portuguese from the coastal city of Figueira da Foz and two Indonesian fishermen were also rescued, said Marinha Grande Mayor Aurelio Ferreira.

Seven survivors, including one in serious condition, were taken to hospital, a Figueira da Foz hospital spokesperson said.

