Former Conservative UK Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has criticized the Labour Party’s approach to defense spending, arguing that the absence of a deadline for increasing defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP suggests that defense is not a priority for Labour.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English’s Rosanna Lockwood, Fallon said that Labour’s failure to commit to a specific timeline for achieving the 2.5 percent defense spending target shows that “defense isn’t quite the priority for them as some of the other issues that they’ve put in their manifestos, and that’s disappointing.”

Labour is running on a platform of change, advocating for reforms after 14 years of Conservative governance marked by economic challenges, a cost-of-living crisis, Brexit-related divisions, and multiple party scandals.

Keir Starmer’s center-left party is the favorite to win the upcoming UK general election on Thursday, which would defy the recent trend toward right-wing politics in Europe and beyond, positioning him as the next prime minister.

Fallon stressed the need for the UK to enhance its missile defense capabilities in light of the Russia-Ukraine war and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

“We need to have the ability to shoot down other people’s missiles, and we need to be spending more on some of the new technologies, particularly in cyber and dealing with drones,” Fallon said.

He pointed out that while both parties have pledged to increase defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP, Labour has not specified when it plans to achieve this goal, whereas the Conservatives have committed to reaching it by 2030.

“I very much hope that if [Labour] do win the election, then they will commit to a firm timetable so that we can see defense spending rising year on year throughout the next parliament, because that’s what it needs now, given how dangerous the world is,” Fallon said.

He also stressed the importance of continued support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

“We in the West should be helping [Ukraine], and we have an interest in doing that, because [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has made it clear that he won’t simply stop at Ukraine,” Fallon said.

“So this isn’t just a matter for the security of Ukraine. It affects the security of all of us.”

Regarding the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, Fallon said that the top priority should be to end the conflict and reach a permanent ceasefire. This would then allow for the planning of a more secure and stable future for both sides, he said.

