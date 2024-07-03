3 min read

Despite polls predicting that Britain’s Labour Party will win its first general election since 2005 on Thursday, a Conservative MP anticipates a potential surprise on election day.

“I think that there will be a bit of a surprise on Thursday. It’s very hard to judge, because I don’t know how big the surprise will be… Polls are often wrong. They vary between 6 and 20 percent wrong on the day, and I think we’ll see something like that come Thursday,” said Tory MP David Davis in an interview with Al Arabiya English’s Rosanna Lockwood.

Sharing his thoughts on the current prime minister, Davis described Rishi Sunak as a “very systematic, very patriotic, very clever man,” adding that he is a “very good” prime minister who has been dealt a “very difficult hand to play,” citing challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

On the other hand, Davis criticized Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, whose party is the favorite to win the upcoming UK general election on Thursday. A Labour victory would defy the recent trend toward right-wing politics in Europe and beyond, positioning Starmer as the next prime minister.

“If Starmer had been in charge (instead of Sunak)… he would have had more lockdowns, so there would have been more costs of the pandemic. We know that Labour didn’t handle the financial crisis very well. And as for Ukraine, they hid behind us most of the time,” Davis said.

When asked who might lead the Conservative Party if they lose on Thursday, Davis said that Penny Mordaunt is “probably the best prospect to pull the party together.”

“There’s been quite a lot of factionalism in the party in the last couple of years, and I want to see that come to an end. She’s the best person to do that,” he said.

Labour has enjoyed a consistent 20-point lead in the polls over the past two years, with many voters dissatisfied with the Conservatives’ handling of issues such as the cost of living, public services, immigration, and the economy.

Earlier, Survation pollsters predicted that Labour is on track to win more than the 418 seats it secured when Tony Blair ended 18 years of Conservative rule in 1997. Labour needs at least 326 seats to secure a majority.

If Labour wins as predicted, Britain will shift leftwards back to the center ground after nearly a decade and a half of right-wing Conservative governments.

The Tories have been highlighting potential tax increases and weakened national security under Labour in what Labour sees as a desperate effort to retain power.

