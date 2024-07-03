3 min read

UK Labour leader Keir Starmer, who is likely to become Britain’s next prime minister, is a “courteous and reasonable” person, according to former Conservative chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English’s Rosanna Lockwood, Zahawi praised Starmer’s demeanor as he discussed the UK’s current political climate.

Labour is running on a platform of change, advocating for reforms after 14 years of Conservative governance marked by economic challenges, a cost-of-living crisis, Brexit-related divisions, and multiple party scandals.

Starmer’s center-left party is the favorite to win the upcoming UK general election on Thursday, which would defy the recent trend toward right-wing politics in Europe and beyond, positioning him as the next prime minister.

“I always found [Starmer] incredibly courteous, reasonable,” Zahawi said during the interview which is part of Al Arabiya English’s special coverage of the UK general election.

He expressed hope that Starmer would steer clear of “hard-left” influences and policies.

Zahawi, who is stepping down from his role as an MP after 14 years representing Stratford-on-Avon, reflected on his political career, saying he had no regrets about leaving the business sector for politics. He had previously described serving his constituents as his “greatest honor.”

Zahawi, born in Iraq in 1967, immigrated to Britain at the age of 11. He said that being British signified “freedom” and “opportunity” to him.

Zahawi’s political career includes serving as education secretary from September 2021 to July 2022 and a brief tenure as chancellor of the exchequer from July to September 2022. In November 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Zahawi was appointed vaccines minister and oversaw the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine program for nearly a year.

During the interview, Zahawi said that he believed Britain can sometimes be overly lenient with extremists, adding that the UK could learn from countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on handling extremism.

“I just think, sometimes, we can be tolerant to such a level that we tolerate intolerance, where people come and preach intolerance in our country… I think we have to be intolerant of intolerance,” he said.

Addressing the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, Zahawi said that a resolution is contingent on the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“Without a real and practical solution towards a Palestinian state, I am afraid nothing will change,” he said.

“Ultimately, to defeat terrorism, people have to have hope. You can’t have hope if you can’t see a path to a sustainable Palestinian state.”

