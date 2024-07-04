Germany’s Scholz voices concern over far-right surge in France’s elections

1 min read

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that he was concerned about the prospect of a far-right victory in the second round of France’s parliamentary elections this weekend.

The anti-immigration National Rally (RN) party of Marine Le Pen dominated the first round of the snap voted called by President Emmanuel Macron, and a strong showing Sunday could allow it to take control of France’s government for the first time.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It’s another election whose outcome may cause concern,” Scholz told a gathering of his centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin.

“We have seen this in many other European countries like in the Netherlands, where the government lost its nerve and called new elections,” he said.

“That did not end well,” he added, referring to far-right leader Geert Wilders’s sweeping victory in the 2023 Dutch general elections that stunned Europe.

Scholz promised to stand by “all the democrats in France” who were fighting to prevent a RN-led government.

“Let’s do everything so that together we can protect our great and beautiful Europe, and to not let populists of the far right dominate it,” he said.

Read more:

Germany’s Scholz ‘concerned’ about possible far-right election win in France

French left, Macron scramble to prevent far-right from taking power

Far-right historic bid for French govt dominates legislative election first round