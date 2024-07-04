Theme
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a question time on July 3, 2024 at the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) in Berlin. (File photo: AFP)
Germany’s Scholz voices concern over far-right surge in France’s elections

AFP
Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that he was concerned about the prospect of a far-right victory in the second round of France’s parliamentary elections this weekend.

The anti-immigration National Rally (RN) party of Marine Le Pen dominated the first round of the snap voted called by President Emmanuel Macron, and a strong showing Sunday could allow it to take control of France’s government for the first time.

“It’s another election whose outcome may cause concern,” Scholz told a gathering of his centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin.

“We have seen this in many other European countries like in the Netherlands, where the government lost its nerve and called new elections,” he said.

“That did not end well,” he added, referring to far-right leader Geert Wilders’s sweeping victory in the 2023 Dutch general elections that stunned Europe.

Scholz promised to stand by “all the democrats in France” who were fighting to prevent a RN-led government.

“Let’s do everything so that together we can protect our great and beautiful Europe, and to not let populists of the far right dominate it,” he said.

