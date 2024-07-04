Putin holds talks with Iran’s interim president

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday met Mohammad Mokhber, the interim president of Iran, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.
Moscow and Tehran have been negotiating a comprehensive bilateral cooperation agreement reflecting the “unprecedented upswing” in the bilateral ties, according to Russia's foreign ministry.
