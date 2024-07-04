Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Russian MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30SM jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation during a flypast rehearsal ahead of a parade on Victory Day, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia, May 5, 2024. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30SM jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation during a flypast rehearsal ahead of a parade on Victory Day, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia, May 5, 2024. (Reuters)

Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian Mig-29 fighter jet, vehicles

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Russia’s defense ministry on Thursday said its troops had destroyed a Mig-29 fighter jet during a strike on an airbase in central Ukraine.

The jet and other equipment and vehicles were destroyed in the base at Dolgintsevo, which was hit by an Iskandar ballistic missile, it said.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

The ministry published images of the attack on messaging service Telegram.

On Tuesday, Russia said it had destroyed five Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets at a base near Myrgorod, about 150 kilometers (about 90 miles) from the Russian border.

Kyiv is waiting for the delivery of long-awaited F-16 fighter jets from its Western allies. The protection of bases where they will be stationed is a key challenge for Ukraine and its partners.

Read more:

Russian attack on southern Ukraine kills two

Turkey’s Erdogan cannot be an intermediary in Russia-Ukraine conflict: Kremlin

Russia hits Ukrainian air bases where F-16 shipments set to arrive

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size