Russian attack on southern Ukraine kills two

A Russian attack on Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region killed two people and wounded another, governor Ivan Fedorov said Thursday.

“A man and a woman died as a result of enemy shelling,” the regional governor said on Telegram, adding that another man had been injured in a Russian assault that included 391 strikes on 10 settlements in the last 24 hours.

