Firefighters and police officers work at a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine June 29, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters and police officers work at a site of a Russian missile strike, in the town of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine June 29, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian attack on southern Ukraine kills two

AFP, Kyiv 
1 min read

A Russian attack on Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region killed two people and wounded another, governor Ivan Fedorov said Thursday.

“A man and a woman died as a result of enemy shelling,” the regional governor said on Telegram, adding that another man had been injured in a Russian assault that included 391 strikes on 10 settlements in the last 24 hours.

