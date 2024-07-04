Russian attack on southern Ukraine kills two

A Russian attack on Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region killed two people and wounded another, governor Ivan Fedorov said Thursday.
“A man and a woman died as a result of enemy shelling,” the regional governor said on Telegram, adding that another man had been injured in a Russian assault that included 391 strikes on 10 settlements in the last 24 hours.
