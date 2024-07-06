World leaders congratulate Iran’s Pezeshkian on election win

3 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as the new president of Iran, the Kremlin said on Saturday.



“I hope that your activities as president will contribute to further building up constructive bilateral cooperation in all areas for the benefit of our friendly peoples, in the interests of simplifying regional security and stability,” the statement said.



Pezeshkian has pledged to open Iran to the world and deliver freedoms its people have yearned for.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday congratulated Pezeshkian for his win, state media reported.

“I am willing to work with the President to lead the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership towards deeper advancement,” state news agency Xinhua reported Xi as saying.

The president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wished success to Pezeshkian and said he looks “forward to working together to further strengthen ties between the UAE and Iran for the benefit of our two nations and peoples.”

The emirs of Qatar and Kuwait sent cables of congratulations to Pezeshkian, official media reported.

The emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad al-Jaber, sent a cable of congratulations to Pezeshkian, wishing “more prosperity and development” for the country, Kuwait’s official KUNA news agency said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Pezeshkian on Saturday for his win in Iran’s presidential runoff election.

“Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our peoples and the region,” Modi wrote on social media platform X.

India and Iran have warm ties despite Tehran’s pariah status among Western countries including the United States, at the same time as New Delhi pursues greater security cooperation with Washington.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, for whom Tehran is a top ally, also congratulated Pezeshkian after his victory.

Assad affirmed the desire of Damascus to strengthen ties with Tehran.

In a message published on the Syrian presidency’s social media accounts, Assad said: “We are keen to ensure that our relationship remains at its peak.”

He added that he wants to work with Pezeshkian “to strengthen the Syrian-Iranian strategic relationship” and that “resistance will remain the common approach we follow.”

Iran has given financial and military support to Assad's regime during Syria’s 13-year conflict that began when security forces cracked down on anti-government protests.

Along with Russia, Iran has helped Assad regain territory lost earlier in the civil war.

Read more:

Moscow says it expects to sign new cooperation pact with Iran in ‘very near future’

Russia’s Putin, Iran’s Mokhber discuss energy, infrastructure projects: Kremlin

Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate new Iran president on election win