Australian PM appoints top official to tackle antisemitism amid Gaza war

2 min read

Australia’s prime minister appointed a special envoy to tackle antisemitism in the country on Tuesday, urging his compatriots to avoid being “torn apart” by tensions over the war in Gaza.

An envoy on Islamophobia will also be named “shortly”, Anthony Albanese said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As in many countries, Palestinian supporters in Australia have held street rallies and university protests against the war between Hamas and Israel, with some slogans sparking concern of a rise in extremism and antisemitism.

“There is no place for violence or hatred of any kind in Australia,” Albanese said.

The naming of the antisemitism special envoy, Jillian Segal, was a “critical step” to easing tensions in Australia as a result of the Middle East fighting, he said.

“Australians are deeply concerned about this conflict, and many are hurting. In times like this, Australians must come together, not be torn apart.”

The Australian leader told reporters in Sydney that the government would soon announce an envoy on Islamopho-bia, adding: “That will be important as well, working with that community to promote social cohesion.”

Albanese’s center-left Labor Party has itself been split over how to respond to the conflict.

One Labor senator quit the party last week after she was disciplined for defying the government by voting in favor of a motion on the “need for the Senate to recognize a Palestinian state”.

The Senate motion did not mention that recognition should be part of a peace process in support of a two-state solution, which the government had insisted on.

The Gaza conflict erupted with Palestinian militant group Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel that result-ed in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The militants seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the military says are dead.



Israel responded with a military offensive that has killed at least 38,193 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, ac-cording to data from the territory’s health ministry.

Read more:

Pro-Palestine protestors scale roof of Australia’s Parliament

Israel says struck ‘terrorists’ operating from Nuseirat area school in Gaza

Hamas accuses Netanyahu of obstructing Gaza truce, hostage negotiations