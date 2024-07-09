Russia says NASAMS missile launched by Ukraine hit Kyiv children’s hospital

2 min read

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that it was a NASAMS surface-to-air missile launched by Ukraine that hit a children’s hospital in Kyiv on Monday.



Ukrainian authorities say that Russia struck the hospital with a Kh-101 Kalibr missile and rained more missiles down on other cities across Ukraine on Monday, killing at least 41 civilians in the deadliest wave of airstrikes for months.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kremlin said that Ukrainian anti-missile fire, not Russia, had hit the hospital in Kyiv on Monday.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov provided no evidence to support the assertion, but told reporters: “I insist, we do not conduct strikes on civilian targets.”



Peskov, at his daily briefing, was asked how Russia could say it does not attack civilian targets after the tragedy at the hospital.



“I urge you to be guided by the statements of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which absolutely excludes that there were attacks on civilian targets and which states that we are talking about a falling anti-missile system,” he said.



“We continue to insist that we do not attack civilian targets. Strikes are carried out against critical infrastructure facilities, against military targets that are in one way or another related to the military potential of the regime.”



Many thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the course of the war since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.



A much smaller number of civilians have been killed inside Russia and in parts of Ukraine that Russia controls and has claimed as its own.



